Nicks, Def Leppard among first-time rock hall nominees

This combination photo shows, from left, Todd Rundgren at AOL's BUILD Speaker Series to promote his album "Global" in New York on May 6, 2015, Stevie Nicks at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Fleetwood Mac in New York on Jan. 26, 2018, John Prine in his office in Nashville, Tenn., on June 20, 2017 and Janet Jackson at the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans on July 8, 2018, who are among the 15 acts nominated to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Nicks is already in as a member of Fleetwood Mac, but this time will be considered as a solo act. (AP Photo)