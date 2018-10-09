NKY trailer thieves caught on camera in Wilder

WILDER, KY (FOX19) - Wilder police are searching for the men they say stole two expensive trailers from the area.
The man whose trailer was stolen said he depends on that trailer for work. He spoke with FOX19 on Tuesday but did not want to be identified on camera.
“It’s just kind of hard when you buy something and use it every day and someone else takes it from you. You’re just trying to do honest work," he said.
In the video released by Wilder, Ky. police, the men can be seen in the back lot of Patient Aids in Wilder. They park their truck and, according to police, cut the transmission line to the victim’s truck so they could push his out of the way and hook the trailer to their truck.
Then, they pull away with it.
“And they directly came from down there and just bee lined right to here. So they knew, they already scouted the trailer before they stole it, they knew. They had it pre-planned with what they were going to do," said the victim.
Police said they believe two suspects who took the trailer drove off with it in a dark-colored Chevy truck. This same vehicle, police say, is consistent with another trailer theft that happened earlier this year.
Wilder police ask if you know anything about this case or recognize the suspects in the video, that you call or message them on Facebook or call Campbell County dispatch.
