Ohio Task Force 1 heads to Florida for Hurricane Michael response

(Kettering, OH)— Ohio Task Force 1 is deploying at 8 a.m. Tuesday from suburban Dayton to Florida ahead of Hurricane Michael.
A 16-member team of the statewide urban search and rescue unit received activation orders Monday to report to Eglin Air Force Base in Okaloosa County’s Valparaiso, according to a news release.
The team specializes in water rescues and includes a Water Rescue Manager, two Water Rescue Squad Officers, four Boat Operators and Water Rescue Specialists.
The task force is made up of firefighters and first responders from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana and operates through FEMA Urban Search and Rescue.
While the firefighters are gone, agencies will cover their shifts with overtime paid for by federal authorities.
Ohio Task Force 1 recently returned from North Carolina, where they helped with water rescue efforts during Hurricane Florence and, last year, they rescued victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.
Hurricane Michael is expected to grow more severe before it hits northwest Florida this week.
Hurricane Michael on path to Florida
The National Hurricane Center reported the Category 1 storm was 485 miles south of Panama City, FL, in its 11 p.m. ET report Monday. Producing heavy rainfall and strong winds, Michael continues moving north at 12 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.
The storm is expected to make U.S. landfall somewhere along the Florida Panhandle, then cut a path across the Southeast later in the week, potentially including parts of Alabama and Georgia before heading northward to Virginia and Maryland.
A life-threatening storm surge has been predicted along Florida’s Gulf Coast, along with dangerous winds and heavy rainfall.
Hurricane Michael on path to Florida
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.