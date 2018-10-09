Peaceful end to Covington SWAT standoff

COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) - A woman is at a hospital this morning after a lengthy SWAT standoff came to a peaceful end overnight, police said.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired from inside a residence in the 200 block of East 13th Street just before 5 p.m. Monday, said Captain Brian Valenti.
They made contact with a man who told them a woman was inside with a handgun.
Police said they determined a single shot had been fired inside the home.
Officers made contact with the woman, but she retreated into an interior room in the home and barricaded herself into a bathroom, according to Valenti.
SWAT responded, and negotiators built a rapport, talking with the woman for several hours.
They coaxed her into coming out on her own about 11 p.m.
She was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance without further incident.
No charges are being filed at this time.
Information will be presented to the Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Valenti said.
The man who was in the home when police arrived was was arrested on an unrelated warrant.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.