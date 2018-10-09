Rams, Chiefs still are 1-2 in latest AP Pro32 poll

The Cincinnati Bengals, who pulled off an unlikely fourth-quarter rally to beat the Miami Dolphins 27-17 on Sunday, moved up a spot to No. 5. The next two weeks could go a long way in determining how the Bengals do this season. This week, the Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers in a key AFC North matchup. Coach Marvin Lewis is 2-15 at home against their rivals, including the postseason.