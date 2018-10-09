Remains found in Mt. Airy Forest identified as missing Cincinnati woman

MOUNT AIRY, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police identified the human skeletal remains found in Mt. Airy Forest in August.
Police say the remains are that of Nickiesha Holloman, 23.
The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office ruled Holloman’s death as a homicide.
Officers were called to the 1800 block of Mehmert Avenue Aug. 22 to investigate a report of human skeletal remains found in an empty lot.
Holloman was last seen on July 1 at Crossroads Center at 3009 Burnet Avenue. Police put out a Critical Missing Alert on July 30 for Holloman saying she may be in need of lifesaving medication.
Holloman’s mother Keiana Rogers pleaded for help finding her daughter on Aug. 1. She says she’d never gone this long without talking to her daughter.
Rogers said her daughter disappeared without her diabetic medication and did not have a history of running away. She says the day Holloman vanished, she went to get her hair done but never made it to the appointment.
Holloman was staying 45 days under a court order at The Crossroads Center on Burnet Avenue in Avondale for behavioral health after a run-in with police.
She was last seen leaving the the center with her boyfriend on July 1.
Police have not said whether Holloman’s boyfriend is a suspect and are not giving suspect information at this time.
