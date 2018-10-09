1 shot in road rage incident in Middletown parking lot

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - One person was injured in a shooting during a road rage incident in a parking lot in Middletown Monday night.
Police arrested a couple who had two young children in the car during the shooting.
According to police, officers responded to the shooting in the Rapid Fired Pizza parking lot around 9:30 p.m.
The police report states the road rage incident started in Franklin and ended in the 3500 block of Dixie Highway where a physical altercation happened.
Upon arrival, officers located the suspects, Chase Harris, 25, and Jessica Payne, 25, still on scene with their two small children, ages one and three.
The man shot, 43-year-old Charles Howard, drove himself to Atrium Medical for treatment. His girlfriend, 25-year-old Antoinette Robison, who was involved in the physical altercation, accompanied him, police said.
“Through investigation, interviews and video, we found that Chase Harris followed the victim into the parking lot after the road rage where a physical altercation took place. Howard exited his vehicle and both parties became extremely aggressive with each other. At that time, Jessica Payne walked up to Chase Harris and handed him a handgun. Harris then fired the weapon one time striking Howard in his right knee area,” Middletown police said in a news release.
Harris is charged with felonious assault and endangering children. Payne is charged with attempted felonious assault and attempted child endangering.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.