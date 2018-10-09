Should the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induct more hip hop artists?

Run DMC, Tupac Shakur and Public Enemy are among the few rap acts in.

By Randy Buffington | October 9, 2018 at 6:02 AM EST - Updated October 9 at 3:48 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced their nominees for the class of 2019.

The list of 15 includes:

  • Def Leppard
  • Devo
  • Janet Jackson
  • John Prine
  • Kraftwerk
  • LL Cool J 
  • MC5 
  • Radiohead
  • Rage Against the Machine
  • Roxy Music
  • Stevie Nicks
  • The Cure
  • Todd Rundgren
  • Rufus & Chaka Kahn 
  • The Zombies  

Each year the debate rages on for artists that get snubbed. Over the years the hall has been more inclusive, raising questions for a number of critics.

Should the Hall open it’s doors to other genres that don’t have a traditional ‘rock’ sound.

The Washington Post and The Tylt raised the issue when rap group, NWA was inducted in 2017.

Per the article:

"The inclusion of hip-hop artists hasn’t been without debate. N.W.A’s induction this year was marked by a back-and-forth with Gene Simmons, who told Rolling Stone he was looking forward to the death of rap.

Members of the rap group responded to those comments during their induction speech. MC Ren addressed Simmons by name, saying “hip-hop is here for ever. Get used to it.” And Ice Cube’s speech, in which he defined rock n’ roll, is now featured prominently on the rock hall’s website, in a section explaining the induction process."

Last year, influential artists Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta, who weren’t “rock stars” were recognized as pioneers for making the art what it is today.

Among the crowd this year is ladies' man LL Cool J.

With titles like Radio, and Rock the Bells he shifted the culture for mainstream rap in the mid 80s as a Def Jam recording artist.

LL is simply a nominee, he won’t know his fate until March when the class is officially announced.

As of now there are six rap acts in:

Run DMC

Beastie Boys

Tupac Shakur

Public Enemy

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five

N.W.A.

In 2017, Snoop Dogg inducted his dear friend Tupac Shakur in the hall.

The Doggfather was made eligible for the first time this year

Among the other newly eligible artists are Outkast and Cleveland based rap-group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

All of which still make music to this day: This past August, Bone Thugs members Krayzie and Bizzy announced their plans to make Cleveland a center for creativity.

Thuggish Ruggish Bone

Artists become eligible for induction 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording.

So over time the number of rappers on the list will gradually increase.

To vote for artists nominated this year, click here.

