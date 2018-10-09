Strong cold front moving in

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Summer-like temperatures are in Tuesday’s forecast. Daytime highs will reach the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.
Wednesday, during the afternoon and evening, scattered showers and isolated t-storms will slide into the Tri-State.
Thursday morning, a strong cold front will move through bringing more rain and thunder.
Much colder air will take over for the rest of the week. Daytime highs will be below average reaching the upper 50s and low dropping into the upper 30s and 40s.
