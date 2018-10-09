Syrian president grants general amnesty to army deserters

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 file photo, fighters with the Free Syrian army exit a cave where they live, in the outskirts of the northern town of Jisr al-Shughur, Syria, west of the city of Idlib. Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency news agency said Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, that Syrian rebels have finished withdrawing all their heavy weapons from the front lines in the northwestern province of Idlib. The move was part of a deal reached between Russia and Turkey to demilitarize the front lines between Syrian government forces and the opposition in and around the province. Idlib is the last major rebel stronghold in Syria. (Ugur Can/DHA via AP, File) (Ugur Can)