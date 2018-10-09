Take a look at FCC’s brand new MLS stadium design

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - FC Cincinnati is now one step closer to having a home in the West End.
The MLS club released brand new images of the design concept Tuesday afternoon.
The stadium is estimated to hold between 25,500 and 26,500 people, depending on final design elements, FCC says.
FCC’s new home will be located in the West End at the site of the current Stargel Stadium which is home to CPS high school football games.
The Bailey, the fußball club’s designated supporters section, will be located in the north end of the stadium. It is expected double the 1,700 seats the Bailey currently holds at Nippert Stadium.
The new designs feature a canopy roof that will go around the entire stadium bowl and cover all seating rows completely. FCC says this design will also help suppress noise outside the stadium.
The team says the roof and outside of the stadium will feature technology that will allow colors and patterns to be displayed across it at all times.
FCC says there will be double the amount of premium seating at the West End stadium. They also say this will allow a broader choice of seating options from affordable ‘family-friendly’ seats to corporate entertainment options.
The team behind the design is Meis Architects, the group behind the Bengals' Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati-based Elevar is also part of the design process, FCC says.
The club says renderings and site plan were approved by ownership Friday and the team plans to show the designs to the public Tuesday night during the West End Community Council meeting.
“We believe our West End stadium will be a catalyst for the neighborhood, but also help position Cincinnati as a ‘City on the Rise’ on both a national and international scale,” FC Cincinnati Team President Jeff Berding said.
Construction is scheduled to begin in 2019 and the full concept plan will be presented to the City of Cincinnati on Nov. 19 for a technical review.
After the technical review, the team says adjustments to the design are expected and FCC will present its formal submission of its design to the city on Dec. 3.
FCC says the concept plan designs were drafted after on-going talks with the West End Community Council and the city-appointed Community Design Committee.
The new stadium is scheduled to open in March 2021.
