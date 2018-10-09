7th OVI charge for Cincinnati driver

Christopher Glover was arrested on his 7th lifetime OVI charge in Union Township, Clermont County early Tuesday, according to the Ohio Highway State Patrol. (Photo: Clermont County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | October 9, 2018 at 9:23 AM EST - Updated October 9 at 9:23 AM

UNION TWP, OH (FOX19) - A Cincinnati man faces his 7th lifetime OVI charge, authorities announced hours after his arrest Tuesday.

Christopher J. Glover, 43, was stopped for a traffic violation on Eastgate Boulevard in Union Township at 1:59 a.m, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Clermont County post.

He displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, troopers wrote in a news release.

Glover was booked into the county jail and scheduled for a 10 a.m. court hearing.

