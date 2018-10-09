7th OVI charge for Cincinnati driver

UNION TWP, OH (FOX19) - A Cincinnati man faces his 7th lifetime OVI charge, authorities announced hours after his arrest Tuesday.
Christopher J. Glover, 43, was stopped for a traffic violation on Eastgate Boulevard in Union Township at 1:59 a.m, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Clermont County post.
He displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, troopers wrote in a news release.
Glover was booked into the county jail and scheduled for a 10 a.m. court hearing.
