Toddler dies in apparent homicide, 2 babysitters charged

POSEY COUNTY, IND. (FOX19) - A 14-month-old southeastern Indiana toddler has died at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and authorities say two babysitters are to blame.
Nyla Brantley of Newburgh in the Evansville area was pronounced dead at the hospital Saturday after she was flown there from Indiana for treatment related to a head injury, confirmed Lt. Bryan Flowers with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office.
Two of her babysitters were charged last week with neglect on a dependent, he said.
Richard Kennedy remains at the Posey County Jail on a $40,010 bond, jail officials said Tuesday. He is scheduled to return to court Oct. 30.
Samantha Burris was released after posting 10 percent of a $105,005 bond, they said. She is expected to face a judge Nov. 13.
There was no immediate word if charges will be upgraded in light of the toddler’ death, which is considered an “apparent homicide,” according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Burris' friends told our sister station in Indiana, 14 News, they were shocked something like this would happen while she was in charge.
“She is a great mother and I know she would never, ever hurt a child,” Michelle Saddler told WFIE. “I trust her with my children and she’s just been really great.”
Mount Vernon police and Indiana State Police are investigating.
