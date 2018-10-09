Tricia Macke celebrates 25 years with FOX19 NOW

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Congratulations Tricia Macke! A quarter of a century never looked so good.
FOX19 NOW’s longtime evening anchor celebrated her twenty-fifth year with the station on October 8.
Macke has worked at FOX19 NOW since the debut of the Ten O’clock News in 1993. She began her time with the station as a freelance reporter before moving to full time. She has also served as a weekend anchor, morning show host, and has been the face of the Ten O’clock News since 1999.
Some of the highlights of her career include interviewing now-President Donald Trump on the campaign trail in 2016, covering stories around the world in Israel, Bosnia, and Germany. Two of her five children, Spencer and Piper, also once interviewed the late-Sen. John McCain.
Macke is a native of the Greater Cincinnati area. She was born and raised in Newport, Kentucky and graduated from Newport Central Catholic in 1987 and Northern Kentucky University in 1992.
In her spare time, Macke coaches the boys and girls AAU team Kentucky Royals.
Join us in congratulating the woman who truly does it all around here on a wonderful 25 years with FOX19 NOW. Here’s to 25 more!
