Young activist to make TV debut as transgender superhero

FILE - In this June 26, 2016 file photo Nicole Maines poses at her home in Portland, Maine. Maines, a transgender activist who won a discrimination lawsuit over using the girls' bathroom at her school, is making her debut as TV's first transgender superhero. The Bangor Daily News reports that the 21-year-old will appear on season four of The CW's series "Supergirl" on Sunday. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File) (AP)