Big change as strong cold front arrives

By Jeff Creighton | October 10, 2018 at 3:17 AM EST - Updated October 10 at 3:38 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -Big changes are in store as a strong cold front pushes through the region Wednesday.

Tuesday was the last of the hot and humid weather for a while.

Wednesday will be a day of transition. Behind this cold front is a complete change in air mass.

We can expect showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening as this transition occurs.

Thursday will bring high temperatures in the low 60s.

The weekend will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Showers are expected to return to the forecast Sunday and Monday.

