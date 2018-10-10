Big change as strong cold front arrives

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -Big changes are in store as a strong cold front pushes through the region Wednesday.
Tuesday was the last of the hot and humid weather for a while.
Wednesday will be a day of transition. Behind this cold front is a complete change in air mass.
We can expect showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening as this transition occurs.
Thursday will bring high temperatures in the low 60s.
The weekend will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.
Showers are expected to return to the forecast Sunday and Monday.
