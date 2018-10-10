Covington police investigating stabbing

COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) - One person was injured in a stabbing in Covington early Wednesday morning, police say.
Covington police say officers were called to a report of a double stabbing in the area of 10 W. Tenth Street around 4:40 a.m.
Officers found an injured man at the scene and took him to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
They also found another man they say was involved in the stabbing. He was taken to police headquarters.
Police say they found no other victims and believe the two men they found were the only ones involved.
