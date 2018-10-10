CPS employee suspended after group catches him on video trying to meet teen girl

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Cincinnati Public Schools employee has been suspended, pending an investigation, after he was caught on video by an organization named Parents Against Predators.
He’s accused of trying to meet up with an underage girl. District officials said the man was removed from school Tuesday. FOX19 is not showing the man’s face because he was never handed over to police and is not facing charges.
CPS is doing its own investigation. Officials say he’s a paraprofessional who works at the College Hill Fundamental Academy.
In the video taken by Parents Against Predators, a man appears to think he’s meeting a 15-year-old. Instead, it was two grown adults who are part of the group. They ask him some questions.
“You’re here to meet a 14- or 15-year-old girl?” they ask.
“She said she was 16,” he said.
“No, we got the chat logs,” they said.
The group sent texts to FOX19 that include pictures of a sexual nature. The paraprofessional is accused of sending them.
“How old are you really? Because I think I know how old you really are?” the group members ask in the video.
“Old,” says the man.
“Forty-six ... why is it OK to talk to someone who is three years older than your daughter?” the group members say.
“It’s probably not,” the man says.
In the video, the man said he did not intend to have sex with the teen.
“CPS takes these allegations seriously and district officials are investigating the report,” a release from the district reads. “The employee that allegedly was identified in this video was escorted from the building today, and CPS has placed the employee on administrative leave as we investigate these allegations.”
Parents Against Predators did not turn the video over to police because they say the police are undermanned and don’t have the resources to bust these guys. They say they want to work with police and not against them.
