State: Driver who hit, critically hurt deputy hasn’t held valid license in years

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The motorist charged with critically hurting a Hamilton Co deputy in a hit-skip accident last week hasn’t held a valid license in more than four years, state records released Wednesday show.
Daniel Reynolds’ license has been suspended since July 2, 2014, said Lindsey Bohrer, spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Public Safety.
The 34-year-old Fairfield man has lost his driving privileges several times over the years for a a number of violations such as not paying child support, failing to have driving insurance and even one for drugs, she said.
Reynolds is accused of striking Hamilton County Deputy Sheriff Curtis Taylor with his car in Springfield Township Thursday night.
At the time, Taylor was working off duty at a traffic detail and wearing his reflective vest on Hamilton Avenue. The road was being repaved, and traffic was getting by in one lane.
Sheriff’s officials said Reynolds left the scene, but they apprehended him early Friday morning after receiving a tip.
He is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center in lieu of $1 million bond. He was charged with failing to stop after an accident.
The case is scheduled to go to a grand jury for possible indictment Oct. 15.
Meanwhile, the deputy continues to recover at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
He initially was listed in critical condition Friday but he was upgraded Monday to stable condition and moved out of ICU, a sheriff’s spokesman has said.
Taylor, a 21-year veteran with the sheriff’s office, is expected to be off work indefinitely.
A Go Fund Me account has been set up the deputy and his family pay medical bills and other costs associated with the accident.
So far, the account has raised $6,650 toward a $7,000 goal.
