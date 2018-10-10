Early voting begins Wednesday in Ohio, Indiana

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Early voting for the Nov. 6 general election starts Wednesday in Ohio and Indiana
You can cast your ballot by mail or in at your local county board of elections.
In-person voting sites open at 8 a.m. in Ohio and close at 5 p.m.
All early voting locations will be open Monday through Friday until Saturday, Oct. 27 when early voting sites open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Starting Oct. 29, voting sites will be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The weekend before the election, polling locations will stay open Saturday and Sunday.
In Indiana, it’s much of the same. Voters in Dearborn County can head to their local county clerk’s office during normal business hours to cast an early ballot.
In Ohio, any registered voter can vote early in person or by mail-in, absentee ballot.
Kentucky voters don’t have the option for early in-person voting or unexcused absentee voting. They have to be out of the country on Election Day, advanced in age, disabled or ill. See all the rules here.
Indiana also has rules for voters who wish to cast absentee ballots.
For specific information on where and when to vote in Ohio, check with your local county board of elections.
Polls will be open in Ohio 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day and from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Indiana and Kentucky.
