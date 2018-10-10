East Cleveland investigators discover 2 bodies in burning car

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police in East Cleveland say two bodies were discovered in a burning car on Wednesday morning.
According to police, the car was found on Savannah Avenue.
The bodies were inside a silver Buick LaCrosse with New York license plates.
Members from the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office and Bureau of Criminal Investigation were dispatched to the scene.
The identities of the bodies have not been release at this time.
