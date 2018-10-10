Hurricane Michael: Tri-State officials head down to help, residents cancel travel plans

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Hurricane Michael is leaving its mark on the Florida panhandle as life-threatening winds roll through.
Some people from the Tri-State have had to cancel their plans because of the hurricane.
“Even in my disappointment the first concern is safety and praying for our people who are there,” Gwen Kelly said.
Kelly and Angela Rivers were supposed to be in Panama City Beach this week, but Hurricane Michael had other plans. They were on their way to a pageant. They said they frantically began canceling hotel and flight reservations Monday when a resort closed down.
Members of the Butler County Emergency Management agency team are assisting people who have been impacted by the hurricane that made landfall Wednesday.
Ohio Task Force 1 Urban Resource and Rescue crews are also on the way to Florida, waiting out the storm in Alabama.
“Our main operation is water rescue," Water Team Manager Grant Light said. "We could go in and do damage assessment on buildings and homes and things like that. We can go in and rescue people out of their houses or just evacuate people where the water has come up and flooded. Or we can work scenes where people are stuck in flood waters, swift water, flash foods, that kind of thing or get them out of cars, or trees or homes.”
Forecasters are calling Hurricane Michael one of the most intense storms to ever hit the United States.
Once the Ohio Task Force team makes it to Florida we’re told they could be there for a minimum of 15 days. As for the flights, airport officials say it’s always a good idea to check in with the actual airline you’re flying on as well for any delays or cancellations.
