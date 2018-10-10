Investigators seek public’s help in Highland County arson

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding an intentionally set structure fire in Highland County.
The fire happened inside the interior office area of the structure at 135 South Washington Street around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 29. No one was injured.
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire.
Anyone with information is asked to call the State Fire Marshall’s office at 1-800-589-2728.
