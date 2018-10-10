CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Tuesday was the last of the very warm days.
Wednesday will be in the upper 70s and in many locations that home thermometer will hit 80 degrees. The humidity will be high but Wednesday.
Once the remnants of Hurricane Michael head into the Atlantic, weather systems will being to advance again and that will bring an autumn chill to the Tri-State.
Starting Thursday, high temps will be at or mostly cooler than normal through Oct. 23 and low temps will be chill with a number of locations on more than one occasion dipping into the 30s.
With so many warm days lately we are not yet worried about a killing frost but patchy light pockets of frost could form in some valleys and low spots by late next week.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.