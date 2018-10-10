The Latest: Trump praises Haley, says she'll make money'

FILE - In this April 5, 2017 file photo, then White House Senior Counselor for Economic Initiatives Dina Powell, followed by Ivanka Trump, leaves a news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump says former aide Dina Powell is under consideration to replace departing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. Powell served as deputy national security adviser to Trump for most of his first year in the White House, departing in mid-January. She previously worked for Goldman Sachs and served in President George W. Bush's administration. Trump told reporters Tuesday that he has heard his daughter Ivanka Trump's name discussed for the post. He says she'd be "incredible" in the role, but he knows if he selected her, he'd be accused of nepotism. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (AP)