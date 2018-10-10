Man charged with voyeurism after upskirting reports at West Chester Target

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - West Chester police have arrested a man after two women said someone took pictures or recorded video under or through their clothing at Target.
Police said 42-year-old Brian Dente was arrested at the police department on Beckett Road after turning himself in.
Two voyeurism reports were filed alleging upskirting incidents twice on July 28., at 11:30 a.m. and again at 2:30 p.m. at the big-box retailer in the Voice of America Shopping Center off Tylersville and Cox roads.
Officers made contact with the individual near Target at the time of the incident, but had no probable cause to make an arrest at the time, police said.
During the investigation, authorities searched the content of his phone and uncovered evidence that led to his arrest.
Dente has been charged with voyeurism.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.