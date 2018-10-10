Man indicted in crash that killed wife; BAC was above legal limit, authorities say

FAIRFIELD TWP, OH (FOX19) - A 38-year-old man has been indicted on three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide in an August crash that killed his wife of four months.
Authorities say Kenneth Cyrek, of Trenton, Ohio, had a blood alcohol level over the legal limit, along with Fentanyl in his system.
Cyrek was driving a 1993 Honda Del Sol eastbound on Canal Road when the vehicle went off the right side of the road and struck a metal utility pole, according to authorities. The collision happened Aug. 4 around 8:45 p.m.
His wife Kayla, the passenger, was killed in the crash.
At the time of the crash, authorities said Cyrek’s license was under several open driving suspensions which elevated the degree of the offenses. He was indicted Wednesday on three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of vehicular manslaughter.
Cyrek is being held in the Butler County Jail and is awaiting arraignment. He is also in custody for allegedly violating the conditions of his probation for felony child support following the indictment on these charges.
