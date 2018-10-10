Matthew 25 Ministries preps to head to Florida, help with Hurricane Michael

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - As the Gulf Coast prepares for Hurricane Michael, a local organization is preparing to jump into action.
The hurricane is threatening more than 300 miles of the coast, which is why Matthew 25 Ministries is preparing to head south on Saturday morning. The organization frequently responds to floods, tornadoes and hurricanes.
“Our team will set up in a bunch of different spots and then will go door to door to door to hand out supplies because a lot of people will just be cleaning up after that," said Matthew 25 CEO Tim Mettey.
They have everything ready, from cleaning items to first aid kits, to help those who need it in Florida.
“We hand out generators. We also offer laundry service," said Mettey. "We offer P&G personal care items. We hand out tarps. We hand out food.”
People in Florida are already preparing for what is to come. Several hospitals are closing, docks are empty and businesses are boarded up. More than 30 shelters are now open for those seeking a safe place to go.
“For this one, storm surge and the wind is going to be a pretty big impact to those areas along with some of the rainfall," said Mettey.
Matthew 25′s Hurricane Florence crew is getting home on Tuesday. After a few days of rest, a crew will take off for Florida on Saturday. Mettey said they never know exactly what to expect because every disaster is different.
“When we show up to those areas, people are just so grateful, and they always ask us where we came from, and we tell them, and they’re shocked,” said Mettey. "They just get a spark in their eye when they know that other people care about them even from hundreds of miles away.”
Matthew 25 is always accepting donations and volunteers. To learn more, visit the Matthew 25 website.
