Ohio hunters, anglers can now purchase lifetime licenses

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Hunters and anglers in the state of Ohio can now purchase licenses that last 3 years, 5 years, 10 years, or for an entire lifetime.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says the multiyear licenses became available on Tuesday, Oct. 9.
Youth licenses
- 3-year hunting - $28.60
- 5-year hunting - $47.58
- 10-year hunting - $95.16
- Lifetime hunting or fishing - $430.56
Adult licenses
- 3-year hunting or fishing - $54.08
- 5-year hunting or fishing - $90.22
- 10-year hunting or fishing - $180.44
- Lifetime hunting or fishing - $468
Senior licenses
- 3-year hunting or fishing - $28.60
- 5-year hunting or fishing - $47.58
- Lifetime hunting or fishing - $84.24
Licenses can be purchased online or at hundreds of participating locations throughout Ohio. A hunter of angler interested in a lifetime license must apply online or at an ODNR district office or headquarters.
Money from the purchase of a license will benefit the Wildlife Fund, which is used to protect Ohio’s wildlife populations.
