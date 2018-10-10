Police looking for gold Nissan Altima after Bond Hill shooting

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Police are looking for a gunman who shot at a man and fled Tuesday evening in Bond Hill.
Police said a man was shot in the shoulder on the 6900 block of Glenmeadow Lane. They said he was outside in a courtyard area at the Glen Meadow Apartments when another man approached and shot him before running away.
As of Tuesday night the victim was being treated at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He is expected to recover.
Police are looking for a gold 2005 Nissan Altima with Ohio plates HLL 1177. The car has been reported as stolen and police say the man in this shooting was armed with a handgun.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.
