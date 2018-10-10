Road closures announced ahead of President Trump’s rally in Lebanon

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - President Donald Trump will visit Lebanon on Friday as he tours battleground areas in an effort to motivate supporters to turn out for Republican candidates in the upcoming mid-term elections.
Trump has scheduled the rally for Oct. 12. It is slated to begin at 7 p.m. Doors are expected to open at the Warren County Fairgrounds at 2 p.m.
Officials said persons driving through the City of Lebanon in the afternoon and evening can expect significant traffic delays and sporadic road closures. Motorists can also expect significant delays and closures on the northern loop of I-275, I-71 from I-275, I-71 to St. Rt. 48 and on St. Rt. 48 from I-71 in the late afternoon during rush hour.
Exact details of the route will not be released.
Attendees should also be aware there is very limited seating available, and bleacher seating will be on a first come basis.
This will be the president’s first visit since February, when he spoke at Sheffer Corporation in Blue Ash.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.