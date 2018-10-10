Semi driver charged with motorcyclist’s death in Columbia Parkway crash

Cincinnati police block eastbound Columbia Parkway on Aug. 14 as they investigate a fatal crash involving a semi and a motorcycle. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | October 10, 2018 at 7:36 AM EST - Updated October 10 at 7:39 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A semi tractor-trailer driver has been charged with killing a 21-year-old motorcyclist in an August crash on Columbia Parkway.

Tiffany Davis, 35, was indicted late last week on misdemeanor charges of vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter, court records show.

Warrants were filed Tuesday with Hamilton County Municipal Court. A court date has yet to be scheduled.

Cincinnati police have said Davis was operating a 2014 International Tractor Trailer eastbound on Columbia Parkway near Bains Street on Aug. 14 when she began to turn left and an eastbound 2009 Suzuki motorcycle struck the side of her trailer.

The motorcyclist, Jordan Alexander, was critically hurt and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Davis was not hurt and was wearing her seatbelt.

