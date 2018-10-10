Police investigate after claims of hundreds pulled from bank accounts

NORWOOD, OH (FOX19) - Norwood police are investigating after a woman says her bank account was hacked. Though only one police report is on file, nearly a dozen Norwood residents claim the same thing happened to their Huntington National Bank accounts this week.
All of the victims have the same story, saying $382 was pulled from their accounts twice this week from an ATM machine north of Dayton.
Chris Cole banks at the Huntington Branch in Rookwood Commons.
“I was shocked because I didn’t have any money,” he said.
He said he’s been in touch with the bank and they’re working to get his money back.
"I really want them to find out what the heck happened," said Cole.
FOX19 reached out to Huntington Bank for comment. A spokesperson says the company is looking into the situation and emailed the following:
Customer account privacy and safety is our top priority. Our zero liability policy protects our customers from unauthorized use of their debit and credit cards. Customers can monitor their accounts online, through the mobile app, through their statements, through our bank phone and even by stopping into a branch. Any customer that believes (s)he has been a victim of fraud related to credit card or debit card, notify us immediately at 1-800-480-2265, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
For tips from the bank on how to protect your account information, click here.
