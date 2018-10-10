Police investigate after claims of hundreds pulled from bank accounts

Customer account privacy and safety is our top priority. Our zero liability policy protects our customers from unauthorized use of their debit and credit cards. Customers can monitor their accounts online, through the mobile app, through their statements, through our bank phone and even by stopping into a branch. Any customer that believes (s)he has been a victim of fraud related to credit card or debit card, notify us immediately at 1-800-480-2265, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.