Showers Wednesday evening

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Hurricane Michael made land fall Wednesday afternoon just east of Panama City as a strong CAT 4 hurricane with 155 mph winds and higher gusts. Post storm analysis could very well push this to CAT 5 status which requires 156 mph sustained winds.
Showers will fall in the Tri-State Wednesday evening, tonight and early Thursday. By sunrise almost all locations will be dry. Then the cooler air pushes into the FOX19 NOW viewing area for an extended stay.
Cooler air that settles in Thursday will stay, most likely through the end of the month.
