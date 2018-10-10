3 students hit by vehicle in parking lot at West Clermont High School

UNION TWP, OH (FOX19) - Three students were hit by a vehicle in the parking lot at West Clermont High School in Union Township and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Officers responded to the school off Bach Buxton Road at 8:37 a.m. for a report of a motor vehicle with injuries, a news release states.
Further investigation revealed three juvenile students had been struck on the lot by a vehicle.
All three students and the driver of the vehicle were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are on scene investigating.
