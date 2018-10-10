3 students hit by vehicle in parking lot at West Clermont High School

By Jennifer Edwards Baker | October 10, 2018 at 8:28 AM EST - Updated October 10 at 8:29 AM

UNION TWP, OH (FOX19) - Three students were hit by a vehicle in the parking lot at West Clermont High School in Union Township and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Officers responded to the school off Bach Buxton Road at 8:37 a.m. for a report of a motor vehicle with injuries, a news release states.

Further investigation revealed three juvenile students had been struck on the lot by a vehicle.

All three students and the driver of the vehicle were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are on scene investigating.

