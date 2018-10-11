Chiropractor pleads guilty to causing brain injuries, 28 fractures to newborn daughter

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Warren County chiropractor pleaded guilty Thursday to endangering children for physically abusing his three-month-old daughter, which resulted in serious physical harm to her.
Jason Bittner, 33, was arrested in March at his West Chester chiropractic office.
According to Prosecutor David Fornshell, on Feb. 28, Bittner’s daughter was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and was diagnosed with injuries that included bilateral subdural hemorrhages, hypoxic ischemic brain injury, retinal hemorrhages, 28 rib fractures, and facial bruising.
The investigation revealed that Bittner abused the child on February 26, but refused to seek medical treatment for the child for over two days, Fornshell said.
After Bittner’s arrest, Fornshell said Bittner abused the baby because she was ‘fussy’ and he wanted a son.
“This case demonstrates that there is no such thing as a stereotypical child abuser. No matter how things appear on the surface, you simply never know who might be capable of causing these types of horrible injuries to an infant child," he said.
The long-term prognosis is unknown for the child.
Bittner will be sentenced at a later date.
