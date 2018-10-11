Fall feeling: Cool air expected to stick around

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Hurricane Michael made land fall Wednesday afternoon just east of Panama City as a strong CAT 4 hurricane with 155 mph winds and gusts to 175 mph. Michael is now a CAT 1 Hurricane with 90 mph winds moving through southern Georgia.
Post storm analysis could very well push Michael to CAT 5 status which requires 156 mph sustained winds.
Showers will fall in the Tri-State Wednesday evening will end before the Thursday morning commute. By sunrise almost all locations will be dry.
Then the cooler air pushes into the FOX19 NOW viewing area for an extended stay. By dawn you will know the cooler air has arrived with temps in the low 50s.
Long term outlooks have the cool air staying here well into late this month.
Due to the warmer than normal temperatures, leaves are slowly starting their autumn color transformation, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). With cooler temperatures forecasted, those colors should soon appear statewide. For fall foliage reports, click or tap here.
The next showers arrive late Friday night and end by dawn Saturday then a bit more rain is on the way for Tuesday.
