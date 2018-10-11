Fire destoys NKY auto body shop

Fire appears to have destroyed Butch's Auto Body on Carlisle Road in Crittenden overnight, Kenton County dispatchers said Thursday. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Mike Woeste)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | October 11, 2018 at 5:12 AM EST - Updated October 11 at 5:12 AM

CRITTENDEN, KY (FOX19) - Fire destroyed a Northern Kentucky business overnight.

Crews from three departments responded to Butch’s Auto Body on Carlisle Road in Crittenden just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

The building appears to be a total loss, dispatchers confirmed.

Crews were on scene most of the night battling flames and investigating the cause.

They cleared just before 4 a.m.

No injuries were reported, dispatchers said.

