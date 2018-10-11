Fire destoys NKY auto body shop

CRITTENDEN, KY (FOX19) - Fire destroyed a Northern Kentucky business overnight.
Crews from three departments responded to Butch’s Auto Body on Carlisle Road in Crittenden just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to Kenton County dispatchers.
The building appears to be a total loss, dispatchers confirmed.
Crews were on scene most of the night battling flames and investigating the cause.
They cleared just before 4 a.m.
No injuries were reported, dispatchers said.
