Florida aquarium lets an octopus predict Mega Millions winning numbers

ORLANDO (CNN) - Some people use their birthday to pick out lottery numbers, others use their wedding anniversary or some other personally significant number.
But, an aquarium in Florida is using an octopus.
It's a tough idea to wrap your arms around, even if you have eight of them. But, it's exactly what the Sea Life Orlando Aquarium decided to do.
Their octopus picked one, 18, 35, 36, 41, and 70.
If those numbers are right, they will add up to a much bigger number, $548 million.
That's the estimated amount of Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, with a cash option of $309 million.
Friday’s sum is the third largest Mega Millions jackpot on record.
