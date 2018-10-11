Grand reopening for newly renovated Cincinnatian Hotel

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The fresh and vibrant new look to one of Cincinnati’s oldest hotels will be on full display at a grand reopening Thursday.
After a 10-month overhaul, the Cincinnatian Hotel at Sixth and Vine Streets has been upgraded while paying homage to its original elegance with its marble and walnut grand staircase.
The hotel was built in 1882 by the same architect for Cincinnati’s Music Hall and City Hall.
It was designed as a grand hotel of the 19th century and is a registered historic building in downtown Cincinnati. In 1980, it was listed in the National Register and has been a member of Historic Hotels in America since 1999.
The hotel, originally 300 rooms, last underwent a renovation in 1987.
It now has 148 rooms including suites and two eateries, Brick and Mortar, an upscale gastro-pub with a locally-influenced menu, and Hannaford Market, casual dining with both grab-and-go and made-to-order options.
Each guest room offers plush bedding and comforts like complimentary WiFi, a 50-inch HDTV, mini-refrigerator, coffeemaker and work desk.
Guests can choose a premium room for a seating area and an expanded bathroom (some with heated floors!) with separate shower and bathtub, or book a room with upgraded tub.
Or, upgrade to one of the suites, each designed to create a Cincinnati experience you won’t forget.
These are perfect for executive stays and special occasions, suites feature custom décor, a separate living area, dining space, wet bar and two bathrooms.
The Presidential Suite is 1,275 square-feet that includes spectacular city views, two-person whirlpool bathtub and towel warmer.
The hotel is offering several special packages for guests, including their “Grand Opening Offer” to celebrate the renovation.
