Hamilton neighborhood on alert after sexual assault, attempt to lure child

HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) - A Hamilton neighborhood is on alert after two instances of at least one man trying to lure people into his car. One incident involved a child -- the other, a woman who was nearly abducted.
Parents have been keeping their children within eyeshot this past week after they say a man tried to grab a 10-year-old child on Williver Drive and put her in his car.
Aaron Harris tells us he was outside when he saw a suspicious man in a red Dodge Charger.
“He kept circling around through here, around and around and the kids are out here playing all the time,” said Harris.
Harris says after the man passed through the neighborhood multiple times he got out of the car and approached a young girl.
“I guess the guy found one he could possibly pick up and drive off with," Harris said.
The child’s mother did not want to be identified but tells FOX19 the man yelled, “Get in this car,” to her daughter.
"He was chasing her trying to grab her. She was screaming. He hopped in his car and we ran him off," said Harris.
It reportedly happened Sunday morning. Three days later, about a mile away, police were called to the 1000 block of Symmes Avenue. That’s where police say a woman was forced into the back of a car and was sexually assaulted. Police say she was able to fight back and get out of the car.
"That's unbelievable, really. I'm just happy she was able to get away honestly," said Shayla Gibson.
She lives just a few doors down from where the attack on Symmes Avenue happened.
“It just worries me and my family. I have all females here. I have two little sisters. I have a 2-year-old son. It just worries me it’s really upsetting," she said.
Police have not released a description of the suspect or the car involved in the attempted abduction on Symmes Avenue. As the investigation continues police are not saying if the incidents are connected.
Police say the Red Dodge Charger seen on Williver Drive is a 2016 sedan. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton police.
