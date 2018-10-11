Honoring fallen firefighters: CFD hosts memorial service

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Thursday was a day of remembrance for local firefighters as the community came together for the Greater Cincinnati Firefighters Memorial event.
It was held at Greater Cincinnati Firefighters Memorial Park on Central Avenue. Several people came out to pay tribute to firefighters who have died in the last year.
Community leaders were at the event, including Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley. Community members participated as well.
“First I came out because of my husband," Betty Stelter said. "He was a firefighter for like 34 years, a Cincinnati firefighter. My son is a firefighter now. My brother-in-law had been a firefighter before and another brother-in-law was a firefighter. So I just like the family of the firefighters and it’s a great honor to be a part of them.”
This is an annual event that brings firefighters together each year.
