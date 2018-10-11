KY Lottery to give away free Mega Millions tickets to mark huge jackpot

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Kentucky Lottery will be giving away 250 free Mega Millions tickets on Friday.
The estimated $548 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Friday is the third largest in the game’s history and the 9th largest in U.S. jackpot history.
To mark the occasion, the Kentucky Lottery will be giving away free tickets to the first 250 players that show up to Remke’s Markets in Crescent Springs at 10 a.m.
The store is located at 560 Clocktower Way.
The drawing will be held Friday at 11 p.m. ET.
A jackpot winner will match numbers on all five white balls and the Mega Ball. But even if you don’t hit the jackpot, smaller prizes can be won by matching fewer numbers.
