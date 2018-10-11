Macy’s to hold hiring events for the holiday season

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Macy’s will be hosting hiring events on Oct. 18 for stores in the Cincinnati area and its call center in Mason during the holiday shopping season.
Seasonal employees at Macy’s stores serve customers on the selling floor and work in store operations positions, including fulfilling buy online pick-up-in-store orders and buy online ship-to-store orders.
Candidates interested in open positions can apply and discover opportunities by visiting macysJOBS.com.
Candidates are encouraged to submit applications online prior to the hiring events.
The hiring event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 18 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Macy’s Kenwood Towne Centre
- Macy’s Tri-County
- Macy’s Florence
- Macy’s Northgate
- Macy’s Anderson Town Center
