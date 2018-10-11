Man caught on camera robbing NKY gas station at knife-point

INDEPENDENCE, KY (FOX19) - Police are searching for a man they say robbed a gas station at knife-point this past weekend.
The robber walked into the Tic Toc Food Mart in Independence wielding a knife at a man behind the register. The cashier opened the drawer while the masked man took all of the money inside of it.
An owner of the store, Seema Patel, says they are stressed out by what happened and hope the suspect is caught soon.
“He got away with around $700 or $800. It’s so hard to make that much money -- I don’t know why they don’t work instead of stealing from other people,” said Patel.
Kenton County police hope sharing the surveillance video with the public will help them identify the suspect.
