Much Cooler Air for the Weekend

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -Our well-advertised cold front has passed through the region and we have a much cooler several days ahead of us.
Any lingering showers have pushed east, and we may see some clearing as we head into the late morning and early afternoon.
High temps today will be limited to the low 60s.
With clear skies overnight into Friday we will see a rather chilly start. Expect morning lows near 40 degrees with afternoon highs in the mid 50s under sunny to partly cloudy skies.
A weak upper disturbance will move through late Friday into very early Saturday with the possibility of a shower, but Saturday will be another cool day in the mid 50s.
We will see a few showers from Sunday through Tuesday but high temps will remain well below normal for the period.
