Police investigate rape reported at Colerain High School football game

COLERAIN TWP., OH (FOX19) - Police said Thursday they are investigating a rape reported during the freshman football game last week at Colerain High School.
“We have an allegation that is being investigated,” said Lt. Mike Owens. “Due to the nature of the allegations and the age of the individuals involved, we are not making a statement at this point.”
Police are working with school officials on the case and already have detail officers at games, he said.
“I do believe that kids are still safe to go to the games here in Colerain," Lt. Owens said.
The allegations involve two students, Northwest Local School District said in prepared statement when we reached out to them for comment.
"...at this time NWLSD is fully cooperating with the police regarding their investigation into this situation at a freshman football game between two students.
"Out of respect for the families involved, we will not have any further comment regarding this situation as the investigation is in the hands of the police.
“Please be respectful to the families involved, as this situation is placing a lot of stress on them. They have requested that additional media attention is avoided for the sake of the children.”
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.