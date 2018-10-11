QB Ben Roethlisberger announces Cincinnati-area K-9 grant

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and Findlay, Ohio native, has announced the third grant award of the 2018 season from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation at The Giving Back Fund.
The Foundation will be distributing a grant to the Villa Hills Police Department, just southwest of Paul Brown Stadium where the Steelers will play the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 14.
The Villa Hills Police Department plans to start a new K-9 unit with the grant funds.
This marks the 12th season that the foundation has distributed grants to K-9 units.
The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation distributed more than $170,000 in grants to K-9 units around the country during the 2017 NFL season. The foundation has distributed more than $1.9 million since 2007.
“We’re very fortunate to be in the position that we are able to help these K-9 units. The work that is performed by the dogs and their handlers as well as the bond that is formed is incredible. We’re just thrilled to do our small part," Roethlisberger said in a news release.
Fans of the foundation can support future K-9 grants by purchasing candy on Sarris Candies' website using special purchase code (77-7777).
The company will donate 25 percent of the purchase price to the foundation.
