11-year-old confirmed dead after 'freak accident’ during Hurricane Michael

SEMINOLE CO., GA (WALB) - Officials in Seminole County have confirmed a child has died as a result of Hurricane Michael.
According to EMA Director Travis Brooks, an 11-year-old girl died after a mobile carport was picked up by the wind, crashed through the roof, and hit the girl on her head.
Brooks said crews were able to get to the girl around 1:50 a.m. Thursday. He said it took a long time for crews to get the area clear.
There are a lot of downed trees and power lines in the county and crews will be back out in the morning to continue cleaning up.
