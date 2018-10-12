Area women out thousands after falling for same online dating scam

GOSHEN TWP, OH (FOX19) - A woman told Goshen Township police she was scammed out of thousands of dollars after connecting with a man online.
The victim didn’t want to talk to the media, but another victim to the same scam in Connersville, Ind. spoke with FOX19 over the phone. She’s a 68-year-old widow who was looking for companionship online when she was scammed out of $1,000.
“He was good, he was really good,” she said.
She says dating online has been a disaster and that most profiles are fakes. The fake profile is listed under the name Roman Anthony Hermann. The victims say he claims to be a German citizen working for a construction company in Dubai, according to a Goshen Township police report.
If you have any information, call police.
